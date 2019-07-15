Bekah Martinez’s Photo Of Baby Ruth’s Diaper Blowout Is Both Disgusting & Relatable

Parenthood is a joyful experience. Children fill your house (and heart) with love, but as Bekah Martinez recently reminded us, it is also thankless. Sometimes being a mom stinks. Why? Because kids crap their pants and sometimes said poo snakes out of their diaper and up their backside.

For those unacquainted, the act — known as a blowout — is relatively common. Babies poop with vigor and force. And while no one wants to see a poosplosion, sometimes the best way to handle one is to laugh… and take a pic, which is exactly what the Bachelor alum did.

Martinez shared her daughter’s hilarious and disgusting diaper accident on Instagram, writing “Parenting: not for the faint of heart or stomach.”

Of course, poo aside, the pic is adorable. Little Ruthie looks happy and content. “She’s so proud of herself,” model, fellow Bachelor and friend Danielle Maltby noted. And she is. However, Becca Kufrin was thankful she was able to observe the chaos from a distance, writing “glad this isn’t a scratch n sniff,” while Caroline Lunny, also of Bachelor fame, took a different approach. She offered her friend some solid (but impractical) advice.

“Throw it out,” she wrote. “You have to get a new baby now.”

As for others? Well, some were offended. Comments ranged from “gross” and “was this necessary” to “I usually like all your content but… not really into seeing a sh*t covered child.” And while we get it — blowouts are nasty; like, really nasty — parenting isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and most of Martinez’s followers appreciated her candor.

I mean, if you’ve never been elbow deep in a dirty diaper, are you even a parent?!

This isn’t the first time Martinez has given fans a glimpse into “real” mom life. In March, the former reality star told Us Weekly how hard it was to “unexpectedly [get] pregnant” after dating boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, for three months.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve never been happier than I am now. I couldn’t think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH,” Martinez shared. “We’re still getting to know each other now; we skipped past the whole dating phase and haven’t had much time to talk about things that aren’t baby-related.”

Later that month, Martinez shared a photo showcasing her “mom bod” and unshaven arm pits, and in June, Martinez admitted that “sometimes having a baby sucks.”

As for the shitstagram, we applaud Martinez for sharing. We laughed, cried and related… hard.