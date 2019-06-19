When a kid expresses interest in an event that celebrates inclusivity and diversity, the best thing their parents can do is encourage them — and that’s exactly why Dwyane Wade supported his son attending a pride parade. In April, Wade’s 12-year-old son Zion went to Miami Pride with his stepmom Gabrielle Union, baby sister Kaviaa James, and older brother Zaire. Wade was away working on the day of the parade, but he expressed his support on social media. Now, Wade is opening up about Zion’s decision to attend Pride and the importance of supporting his son.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade told Variety in an interview at Cannes Lions. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

Wade was asked if he has a message for other parents during Pride month and his answer was spot-on: “I think people expect you to parent each kid the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are,” he said. “I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

The NBA star also responded to social media responses to Zion’s Pride attendance. Unsurprisingly, there were a mix of positive and negative comments. (We’re talking about social media, after all.) “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it,” Wade said, adding that it’s his job as a father to “be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world.”

We’d say he’s just as successful in his job as a dad and he is on the basketball court.