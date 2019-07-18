Nursing a newborn is complicated. It can be delightful, difficult, awkward, pleasant, painful, exhausting, or all of the above. But one thing’s for sure: It’s likely to make you hella hungry — and for good reason. Your body burns 300 to 500 calories per day producing milk. Then there’s the fact that feeding yourself and your baby can be quite the challenge, especially in the early days when nursing sessions are nonstop (and therefore, having a free hand or two to whip up a snack can feel pretty impossible).

But fear not, mama: There is hope. These breastfeeding snacks are nutritious, delicious and filling. The best part? Most of them can be stashed in/on/around your nightstand, for the easiest of access.

KIND bars

While any granola bar will do the trick, we are particularly fond of KIND bars. They are sweet, salty and a good source of protein and fiber. Plus, most KIND bars contain almonds — which support lactation and increase milk production!

Roasted chickpeas

While roasted chickpeas may sound strange, don’t be fooled. This crunchy snack is salty, savory and full of protein and fiber. Bonus: from chocolate to chili lime, these bad boys come in a wide variety of flavors.

Trail mix

Portable, bite-sized snacks are best when breastfeeding. After all, it’s hard to cook with a newborn on your nipple. So keep a big bag of trail mix on your coffee table, end table or in your diaper bag. The heart-healthy fats will quell your morning hunger or late-night cravings.

Pretzels

Crunchy and salty, pretzels are the perfect low-calorie treat.

Popcorn

Popcorn is high in fiber and many varieties are low in calories, meaning this snack will help you feel full.

Pre-made smoothies

Unlike some of the other snacks on this list, pre-made smoothies do need to be stored in your freezer or fridge, but if you keep them in single-serve containers, you can grab a cup or bottle before snuggling up with your wee one.

Apples & string cheese

Fruit and cheese pairings are common, but apples and string cheese are a good choice because they are portable and neither requires any prep. They also give you that perfect fiber-protein punch.

Bananas

Speaking of portable, bananas are the ultimate single-handed snack. They are hearty, healthy and will quell any sweet craving. A real win-win.

Berries & yogurt

In case you haven’t noticed a pattern yet, let me clue you in: high protein — and high fiber — snacks are a breastfeeding mamas best friend. So grab a cup of yogurt and a handful of berries.

Lactation cookies

Made with brewers’ yeast, wheat germ, flax seed, and whole oats, it is believed lactation cookies can help increase a mother’s milk production but, if we’re being honest, we eat these puppies en masse because they just plain good.

Peanut butter crackers

Remember those orange crackers you ate in elementary school? The neon ones filled with peanut butter? Well, grab some of those and store them in your nightstand. Midnight You will be thankful.

Hard boiled eggs

Whether store-bought or boiled at home, eggs are the perfect mini-meal. They are a low-fat, inexpensive protein choice, and since eggs contain something called choline, which helps with infant brain development, they are great for pregnant and nursing moms.

You should also keep candy on hand — to satiate that inevitable sweet tooth — and gum or mints because, let’s face it: sometimes new mamas need to “freshen up” at a moments notice.