Andy Cohen Shares His List of New-Dad Essentials & Espresso Is Included

As he prepares to celebrate his very first Father’s Day, Andy Cohen has shared his “new dad essentials” list on Amazon — for both baby and father. “As a first-time dad, I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change,” Cohen tells SheKnows. “I’m about to celebrate my first Father’s Day and while I’m still learning every day, my confidence is growing.”

Cohen explains that the new dad essentials have made life easier and more relaxing for both he and baby Benjamin, who he welcomed in February.  Most importantly, they’ve allowed Cohen to spend as much quality time with his son as possible. He sorted the must-have items into six categories: Baby Basics, Bathtime, Out & About, Nursery, Play & Learn, and Just For Dad.

Check out the full list of over 40 items over on Amazon — and here are a few of our favorites.

WubbaNub Tessa Turtle Soft Toy & Pacifier

WubbaNub Tessa Turtle Soft Toy & Pacifier

This adorable stuffed animal is combined with a pacifier, making it a fun and practical toy.

$13.24 at Amazon

The First Years Disney Baby Bath Toys

The First Years Disney Baby Bath Toys

Each pack contains three squirt toys and we love the Finding Nemo theme.

$5.76 at Amazon

Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine

Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine

Every new parent knows the importance of having an easily accessible caffeine fix.

$227.99 at Amazon

Delta Children Emerson Upholstered Glider Swivel Rocking Chair

Delta Children Emerson Upholstered Glider Swivel Rocking Chair

Perfect for the nursery, this rocking chair is available in beige, cocoa, and grey.

$312.52 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo

Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo

This fun jumperoo comes with plenty of activities including peek-a-boo tiger, bat-at monkey, rattle lizard, bobble elephant, and spinner drum.

 

$104.99 at Amazon

 

 

