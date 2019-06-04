Jessica Simpson‘s latest addition, Birdie, is only two and a half months old, but Birdie is already a style icon — and her onesie game is strong. Like her mother and older sister, Max, Birdie is often decked out in feminine patterns and florals–her current preference just happens to favor onesies. These glimpses of Simpson’s sartorial baby stylings come courtesy of her Instagram, where she often shares glimpses into her life as a mom, wife, and businesswoman. And her latest post features Birdie in an oh-so-cute floral onesie you don’t have to have fashion empire money to snag.

Sold by Posh Peanut, the blue floral onesie retails for $36 and runs from newborn to two years. While your baby likely won’t care about details like ruffles, a fun maxi print, and coordinating accessories, he or she will appreciate the soft bamboo vicose materials. Chosen because it’s ultra-soft and breathable, it won’t irritate baby’s delicate skin. Posh Peanut even sells matching sets for moms and older siblings. Since we’ve gotten glimpses of Simpson’s daughters in matching outfits before, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are more Posh Peanut pieces in their closets.

That Simpson’s kids are frequently styling is hardly surprising. While 90s kids may always associate her first with “Irresistible,” her eponymous clothing line is 13 years old, or for well over half of Simpson’s adult life. Her ability to parlay her success into clothing has also made her far more money than her music career–the brand does over a billion in sales per year. Because it’s also value-driven, we shouldn’t be surprised that her children also occasionally support clothing the rest of us can buy, too.

While Simpson frequently shares adorable family shots, she is also no stranger to the less glamorous parts of motherhood. She has also used Instagram in recent months to discuss what it’s like recovering from a c-section, as well as the woes of pregnancy-related swollen ankles. Her posts have also shown that no mom, no matter how famous, is free from mom-shame.