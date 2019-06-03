ParentingParenting News

Michael Jackson's Son Prince & All the Other Celeb Kids Who Graduated This Weekend

Those celebs, they really are just like us when it comes to kvelling and snapping a million proud pics with their new graduates. You won’t believe how time has flown — and which Hollywood kids are celebrating graduations this month. We bet you won’t even recognize most of them (we sure didn’t!).

Prince Jackson

Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.

Can you believe it? Michael Jackson’s son Prince is a college grad. “Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it… Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline,” he wrote.

Sophia Stallone

Proud papa Sly Stallone posted this shot, raving, “An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!” Sophia posted this one on her own account:

only took 17 years of school.. done❤️💛

We love that her parents (Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone) were the first commenters. Nah, can’t relate to that at all. Her famous dad wrote, “Enjoy this moment it is the beginning of another new life! Love you, dad.” Her mom followed with, “Love you, so proud of my kind & hardworking girl!”

Carrie Couric Monaghan 

The apple definitely didn’t fall far from the tree in this case. Carrie graduated with a Masters in Journalism from Columbia — not too shabby! Her famous journalist mom, Katie Couric, posted, “Hey Ms. Masters in Journalism. ‘Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy. It is democracy.’ -Walter Cronkite. Congratulations Carrie! You never cease to amaze me and amuse me.” Love.

Simone G. Johnson

The Rock — Dwayne Johnson — showed his soft side in a big mush of an Instagram post dedicated to his graduate, daughter Simone: “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ ass and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.” Awwww.

Natasha Rodriguez

How’s this for a crazy blended family shot? Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Rodriguez’s ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, her fiance Angel Oscar, J-Lo’s kids (Max and Emme), and Rodriguez and Scurtis’s daughters, Natasha and Ella. Natasha “Tashi” is the one on her way to high school — where it will definitely be more chill than this particular setting, guaranteed. But can you imagine what a cool graduation gift Jennifer Lopez probably got her new future stepdaughter?

Sofia Grace Macy

Apparently William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman’s daughter, Sofia Grace, graduated from high school amid her parents’ (well, at least her mom’s) involvement in the massive college admissions bribery scandal that rocked the nation a few months ago. Twitter has been pretty merciless about that particular graduation celebration.

Yup, that’s Macy, holding Congrats, Grad! and You Did It balloons. Cringe. Sofia will not be headed to college this fall as the family awaits sentencing for her mother.

We’re sure there are more (happy) celeb graduations out there! Let us know who we missed.

 

