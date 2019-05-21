Brittany Kerr, Jason Aldean’s wife, is speaking out about stepmom life — and she admits it’s no easy feat to manage.

The American Idol alum was asked on her Instagram Story for advice about raising stepkids. She has two stepdaughters, Aldean’s girls (with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery) Kendyl and Keeley. Kendyl is 11; Keeley is 16.

Kerr wrote to Instagram followers, “Whewwww! Buckle that seat belt girl!… It’s tough but you have the opportunity to REALLY impact their lives. ROCK IT and be a strong foundation for them!”

Kerr spoke with Country Living in April about her life as a stepmom and mom. She shares son Memphis and daughter Navy Rome with Aldean.

“Becoming a mom in general has been kind of a shock, just because our lifestyle is so busy. [Jason] is on the road a majority of the year so I’m just used to going along with him and traveling, and kind of doing whatever we want,” she told the magazine. “So when we had kids, everything changed. But being a mom is such an amazing thing.”

Allegedly, it was not always sunshine and roses between Kerr and her stepchildren. However, recently she posted this shot of herself with all four kids on Instagram, captioning it simply, “Blessed.”

Kerr went on to explain that while Memphis and Navy live full time with Aldean and her, Keeley and Kendyl’s lives are more complicated, being part of a blended family.

“Our two obvs do [live with us],” she told a fan who wondered about the four kids’ living arrangements. “But we get the girls every other week and a lot during summers.”

Instagram followers responded warmly to her “Blessed” photo:

“Shout out to you!! Blending a family is a difficult task but so rewarding!! Proud of you guys for being great parents!!!” one wrote.

Kerr also wrote in depth about motherhood on a Mother’s Day post on Instagram, featuring “her village,” including Lacey West and Hannah Billingsley and their kids:

Kerr wrote, “That perfect Mother’s Day photo. So many of us compare and strive for perfect motherhood. The real of it all is that beyond red carpets, fashion posts, swipe ups, we are all here. In the same beautiful chaos. We are learning, together. The people we are raising are beautiful and impossible sometimes ((really zoom in here)). Trying to tame the mini muffin eaters, temper tantrums throwers, ear pluggers, breastfeeders, toy truck drivers isn’t easy. Sometimes we don’t think we are doing well enough either. It’s motherhood and it’s really never perfect.”

She finished the post, “So give yourself grace. Life beyond the sequins and organza is a sea of minutes keeping each other afloat, reminding each other the hard work is in the imperfection. happy mother’s day from our village to yours.”