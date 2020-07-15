There are a lot of important decisions you’ve got to make when you’re pregnant, from where you’ll give birth to what name you’ll pick, and when you’re about two have two children, choosing the best double stroller ranks right up there. Toting more than one kid around town is going to be a production. You might be tempted to put it all off and just buy snuggly stuffed animals for a while. But moms of two kids are in luck: To make shopping a bit easier for you dear overtaxed parents, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite double strollers on the market in a variety of models and prices.

But before you browse, here are a few things you need to consider to determine what kind of stroller you need:

How will you use your stroller? Are you just planning on taking your kids out for a meander in the park, or are you planning to do more intensive exercise like jogging or biking? Will you have to squeeze into store aisles or can you take up broad swaths of space? Are you going to be packing the stroller into your car often, or will you primarily use it and store it in its fully assembled state? Knowing the answers to these questions will help you better navigate and narrow your options. Who’s using the stroller? Are your children different ages, or are they twins? Is one an infant and the other a toddler? Are they both toddlers? If your kids are a couple of years apart, ask yourself how often the older child will use the stroller and in what capacity. Would they prefer to stand in the back or sit? While many models on the market accommodate two infants or two toddlers, some are better equipped for children who are further apart in age (for example, a six-month-old and a three-year-old). What are some must-have features you can’t live without, and how much are you willing to spend? Like all kid-related goods, double strollers can drastically range in price. Yes, you will be tempted by the double strollers that promise everything. But don’t automatically assume that the most expensive or flashiest option is the best for you. Figure out which features you need first. Some examples could include car seat compatibility, adjustable handlebars, or an ample amount of storage. Then, you can figure out which options have what you’re looking for and if you can — or want — to upgrade.

Now that you’ve thought through some of the preliminary questions, here are some of the best double strollers to assist in your family adventures.

Everyday Strollers

Zoe XL2 Double Stroller

Seating both children-side by-side doesn’t mean you have to walk around town feeling like you’re pushing a park bench. Parents of twins and of different-age kids love how lightweight this umbrella stroller is (relatively speaking) at 19 lbs. By balancing both kids on just four sets of wheels, this stroller also manages to be narrow enough to fit through doorways while still somewhat maneuverable too. It’s suitable for newborns and features large SPF 50+ canopies. If your family grows even bigger, you can also purchase a third seat that attaches to the front.

Zoe also advertises that this stroller is Disney-approved, which, even if you have no plans to head to a theme park anytime soon should tell you something about how well it works in a crowd.

Contours Options Elite Tandem

The Contours Options Elite is a fantastic choice for parents who want something reliable and attractive to roll around town. Each seat can accommodate infants and toddlers. Parents with infants can purchase universal car seat adapters or bassinets (you’ll want to consider getting two car seat adapters if you have twins). Another great thing about the seating is that parents can choose from seven configurations based on their needs for any given day (children can face forward, look at each other, face opposite directions, or sit facing the back). This model comes with storage in-seat pockets, adjustable footrests, and rear braking, as well.

If you want a slightly fancier version, you can check out the Contours Curve double stroller, which comes in gray or blue, boasts leather accents on the canopies and handlebars, and has an extra set of wheels for an even more comfortable ride.

UPPAbaby Vista Multiples

The UPPAbaby Vista for multiples is a gorgeous luxury stroller that is guaranteed to make other parents’ heads turn when you’re out. This model accommodates up to three children (with the addition of a PiggyBack riding board) of various ages and comes in 12 different colors (the shade depicted here is “Henry”).

Like many of the other in-line models, the Vista offers a variety of configurations so that your kids can switch up their views whenever you please. Parents with infants can purchase an UPPAbaby Mesa car seat and adaptors, which easily clip into the stroller (you’ll need two if you have two infants), or other compatible car seats. The model shown here comes with one bassinet, so parents of twins might consider buying one more — yes, this stroller can actually fit two!

While there is a storage compartment, you can also purchase snack trays, carry-all organizers, and a cup holder if you need a little extra space.

Baby Jogger City Select Lux

The Baby Jogger City Select Lux features in-line (or tandem) design, where two infants, two toddlers, or an infant and a toddler can comfortably sit in stadium-style seating (these seats hold up to 45 pounds each) while you adventure. Plus, the company says there are 20+ seating configurations for you and your kids to optimize comfort. Some include both kids facing forward, both kids facing you, kids facing each other, and kids facing back-to-back. The stroller can also accommodate car seats or prams for babies. For older kids, you can purchase a bench add-on that they can use to stand. (Just note that despite the brand name, this is not a jogging stroller.)

The UV50+ canopies include peek-a-boo windows, and the wheels have suspension for a smooth ride. The Lux also promises to be more compact than the regular City Select model, to make storage a breeze.

Chicco BravoFor2

The Chicco BravoFor2 is an excellent choice for parents with kids at least two years apart in age. The younger child can sit in the front seat (which also accommodates Graco KeyFit and Fit2 car seats), while the older child can stand or sit in the back. The stroller comes with a harness for sitting for safety. (If you want padded backrests and handlebars for your toddler, you can upgrade to the Chicco BravoFor2 LE model for about $50 more.)

This stroller doesn’t skimp on storage, either. In addition to the below-the-seat storage net, the BravoFor2 comes with child and parent snack trays to keep things organized. Parents report that the stroller is also easy to fold and transport between uses.

Joovy ScooterX2

The Joovy ScooterX2 is another fan favorite that’s great for babies and toddlers. However, if you need a stroller right away, it may not be your first pick. The company recommends waiting until children are 3 months old before taking a ride as, unfortunately, the model isn’t compatible with car seats.

There are a lot of great features, though. Each of the seats reclines individually, and kids have ample leg room to wiggle. You can also remove the bumper bar in the front if kids want a bit more space. The storage is also phenomenal, with a vast undercarriage and mesh pockets lining both seats — plus, the double wheels in front reportedly increase the stroller’s maneuverability. But perhaps the best part about this stroller? It can fit through the doorway no problem, as it measures only 30 inches across.

Graco DoubleGlide Click Connect

The Graco DoubleGlide Click Connect is the least expensive stroller on this list, and it also has some of the best reviews. This stroller can accommodate infants and toddlers (up to 40 pounds each) and is compatible with the Graco SnugRide Click Connect car seat. Each seat can recline, and the backseat can even hold a bassinet (Sorry, twin parents: This model can only fit one bassinet at a time).

Keep the kids’ snacks organized with two snack trays (plus one for you, duh) and feel good knowing the canopies will protect their little heads from the sun. Unlike some models, the stadium seating is fixed in the DoubleGlide Click Connect, so both children have to face forward. Happy shopping — and adventuring!

Hybrid Double Stroller

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

This stroller-wagon hybrid was built with convenience in mind. Push it to work as a conventional stroller for your everyday hustle, or pull it to serve as a wagon when you’re headed to the park or the beach. The Pivot Xplore seats two kids, ages six months to five years. Each seat can accommodate up to 55 pounds, and the entire stroller can hold up to 120 pounds total — because you know you’re not leaving the house without snacks or toys. Thankfully, you’ll find storage pockets inside and out of the stroller to carry any loose items. Kids can also store their drinks and munchies on a snap-in snack tray, all while sitting underneath a reversible shade with 50+ UV protection.

The Pivot Xplore can handle both rocky and smooth terrains thanks to the sturdy rubber tires; though, you wouldn’t want to take this stroller out for a long jog or an intense hike. Still, you can feel confident on your adventures knowing your kiddos are secure with the three-point safety straps. If you want extra security, you can snap in a car seat or a toddler seat by purchasing an adapter.

I was able to test out the Pivot Xplore at home; the assembly was fairly intuitive and took about 30 minutes. Like the majority of double strollers on the market, the stroller is large, even when folded. But as a two-in-one, it’ll save you space in the long run. It’s also much easier to fold than other strollers I’ve tested, which is great when you’re trying to wrangle two squirmy kids into the house or car. Switching between the stroller and wagon settings is super simple — all you have to do is release a lever on the side and you’re set.

Push or pull, twin parents with too much stuff will be grateful for this sensible stroller-wagon combo.

Jogging Strollers

BOB Revolution Flex Duallie 3.0

This double jogging stroller has a massive fan base, and with so many great features, it’s easy to see why. For starters, the handlebars have nine adjustable settings, so parents of different heights can quickly adjust to suit their needs on the go. It may sound like an unnecessary convenience, but you’ll appreciate the flexibility.

The seats are also great for toddlers or infants and can accommodate up to 50 pounds each (for a total weight of up to 100 pounds). Both seats recline and are compatible with major car seat brands (such as BOB, Britax, Graco, Chicco, and Peg Perego) with the purchase of a car seat adapter. Additionally, under-seat storage is convenient for holding snacks or personal items. The overhead UV50+ canopies are great for shielding sun, and you can attach rain shields for stormier days. Want to peek in to see how they’re doing? Roll up the peek-a-boo windows for a better view. When you’ve finished, the two-step folding process makes the stroller easy to toss into the trunk of your car.

Burley D’Lite X Bike Trailer & Double Stroller

This incredible piece of machinery is an all-in-one stroller, jogger, biking, and cross-country-skiing trailer. We’re still trying to picture how cross-country skiing works with kids, but maybe you can show us sometime. What we love about this is that it comes with all the attachments you need to convert it from sport to sport. The adjustable handlebar for stroller use changes over to a roll bar for bike use. And while you push or pull your little ones along, they’ll have panoramic views while still being shielded from the sun by UV protective windows. Or they can just recline fully and nap the whole time.

Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger

If the above price tags sent you into a panic, don’t worry; there are more affordable options on the market, like the Baby Trend Expedition. This stroller comes with bike tires to promote a smooth ride and added stability. Each of the seats reclines and holds up to 50 pounds (for a total of up to 100 pounds). The shaded canopy helps provide coverage for kids, while the mesh windows in the back allow for excellent airflow.

Parents will love the organizing tray, which can hold phones, beverages, and keys. You can store all additional items under the seats. The front wheel also locks to suit your needs, whether you’re running or strolling through town.

One downside to this model is that parents are advised to hold off using this double stroller until their children are at least 6 months old.

