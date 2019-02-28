Just when you might have thought you knew everything about your favorite celebrities, one of country music’s biggest stars had to go and prove you wrong. Carrie Underwood sang her son “Happy Birthday” on helium — and, of course, she still sounded out-of-this-world amazing.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner belted out a high-pitch version of the birthday classic to celebrate her son Isaiah’s fourth year around the sun, and we’re lucky that her husband, Mike Fisher, caught the whole thing on camera. Fisher posted the adorable clip to his Instagram page on Wednesday night along with a crying-laughing emoji.

In the clip, Underwood sucks down a helium balloon and lets loose, vibrato, vocal runs, and all — all while holding her month-old son, Jacob Bryan. If that’s not a prime example of a super-mom at work, we don’t know what is!

Isaiah’s birthday celebration didn’t end there. Earlier this week, Underwood posted three photos of her son’s incredible Kermit the Frog cake, crafted by her friend and baker Ivey Childers, on Instagram.

“Isaiah loves the Muppets, and his favorite movie right now is ‘Muppets Most Wanted,” the proud mom wrote. “He wanted a ‘most dangerous frog’ cake, and he most certainly got one. And it tasted as delicious as it looked!”

The Underwood-Fisher family definitely seems like they know how to have fun. Last fall, Fisher spoofed one of Underwood’s most famous songs, “Before He Cheats,” for his hunting apparel company. His singing skills may not have been quite at his wife’s level, but his effort was laudable. Who knows, maybe he’ll join Underwood in a special, helium-infused duet for Jacob’s first birthday next year! Hey, we can dream, right?