Plenty of sisters are inseparable — sharing clothes, shoes, the most intimate details of their lives… But twin sisters Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict have an even more extreme bond, apparently: one so deep that they don’t even mind sharing bodily fluids. Yep, they proved that on Thursday when Tamera Mowry-Housley drank her sister’s breast milk and talked about it on Instagram.

“Oh, my gosh, Tia, this is amazing,” Mowry-Housley said while holding a cup of her sister’s breast milk in the video. “Your breast milk is the best milk I’ve ever tried in my life! Oh, my God.”

Oh, my God, indeed!

Mowry-Hardrict, who welcomed her daughter Cairo Tiahna last May, also shared the video to her Instagram page and provided a little bit more context.

“Soooo, my sister is desperate for some healing. She’s sicky poo, and I sent her an article on how breast milk has healing properties and was okay with drinking my #breastmilk,” she wrote. “Ps, she’s had some before and I mean, she’s my twin.”

For what it’s worth, Mowry-Housley did write that she felt better after imbibing her sister’s, um, boob juice.

It’s also true that breast milk changes based on a baby’s needs. According to research published on Milk Genomics, breastfeeding parents will produce more immune cells in their milk if either they or their babies are sick. How does the body know? Well, Milk Genomics’ research suggests a baby’s saliva might pass along pathogens into the parent’s breast, signaling a healing response.

Now, there’s no reason to believe that Mowry-Hardrict’s body would adjust for Mowry-Housley’s specific illness (since she’s obviously not breastfeeding directly from her sister’s bosom on the regular). But all breast milk contains many nutritional benefits, including healthy fats, sugars and proteins. So it’s possible it was just the natural boost Mowry-Housley needed.

But don’t go seeking out rando breast milk if you find yourself battling a cold; sharing milk comes with risks, especially if a professional milk bank hasn’t screened the milk. Humans can pass along diseases through breast milk, and you should always have donors and their milk tested before consumption if possible.

Presumably, these sisters are well aware of each other’s good health, though, in which case, if Mowry-Housley wants to continue drinking her sister’s breast milk to fight the sniffles, more power to her. I, however, will stick with DayQuil.