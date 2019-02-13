ParentingPregnancy

Jessica Simpson’s pregnancy hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, but the pop star has maintained her sense of humor throughout all the ups and downs. And the most recent “down” is decidedly pretty hilarious. In an Instagram post, the very pregnant Simpson said she just broke her toilet seat — and she hopes this mishap will serve as a cautionary tale to expecting mothers everywhere.

Simpson shared a photo of herself holding the toilet seat accompanied by the caption, “Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant.” (Noted!)

The broken toilet seat isn’t the only pregnancy struggle Simpson has shared. Due to severe pregnancy acid reflux, she can’t even sleep in her own bed and has resorted to resting in a reclining chair in order to get some shut-eye. “Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner,” Simpson captioned the photo, complete with a series of laughter emojis.

The broken toilet seat and sleep troubles arrived just a month after Simpson asked her followers for advice about her severely swollen feet. “Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she captioned the post.

Any remedies?! Help!!!!

Luckily, Simpson’s fans had her back and offered advice in the comments — specifically to stay hydrated and elevate her feet. A few days later, she shared that she also had tried cupping to reduce the swelling.

Simpson’s pregnancy may not be the stuff of dreams, but we love that she’s maintained her sense of humor and that she’s sharing her (totally relatable) struggles with her fans.

