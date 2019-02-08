It seems Andy Cohen couldn’t be happier to be a dad. The TV host has been gushing over little Benjamin since day one, and who can blame him? Becoming a parent is an amazing experience. But Cohen’s new babywearing-on-a-plane picture is too much. Seriously. Our hearts may burst.

Cohen posted the adorable photo on Instagram along with the caption “Digging the #DadGear!!!” In the pic, Cohen can be is grinning from ear to ear while the top of Benjamin’s head can be seen peeking out of the carrier. Just look at that sweet head of hair.

This isn’t the first image we’ve seen of papa Cohen in action. Just three days ago, the talk show host shared an image of him holding Ben. The pic also served as the baby’s birth announcement, which came just one month after Cohen announced he was expecting.

“After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I am gonna become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen said on his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live. “Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life.”

We can’t wait to keep following his fatherhood journey and the little life of Benjamin. Keep those photos coming, Andy.