Amy Schumer is no stranger to the overshare. The actor and comedian has spoken publicly about her sex life and — most recently — her bodily fluids with robust enthusiasm. (Schumer has thrown up on Instagram Stories, and just a few days ago, she posted a throwback Thursday pic of a simpler time, one when she “didn’t have to hold both sides of the wall to brace for pooping.”) But her most recent post may be our favorite: Schumer shared pictures of a pregnancy cake her sister-in-law gave her, and both the cake and story are priceless.

The photos, posted on Instagram, depict a, um, graphic cake: one complete with pubic hair, an outstretched vaginal canal and pink candy anus. But the best and admittedly most terrifying part of the cake is the blond-haired, blue-eyed baby doll propped right in the center. Apparently, the Cabbage Patch Kid is supposed to give Schumer an idea of what childbirth is like. And while we don’t imagine much surprises Schumer, the comedian seemed shocked.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough. So I won’t thank her at all,” Schumer wrote. She then tagged her sister-in-law and said, “something is truly wrong with you and i love you.” And we do too. Thanks to Schumer’s warped sense of humor — and that of her family’s — we get to appreciate this strange and oddly realistic gem.

As for the post, it seems even Schumer couldn’t find the right way to wrap this one up, ending the caption with two words: #haunting and #butthole. But could you imagine the photo series concluding any other way? Plus, it’s not every day you get to use the #butthole hashtag on a SFW social networking platform, so kudos Amy (and Amy’s sister-in-law): This cake may haunt our dreams, but the post (and pictures) will have us laughing for days.