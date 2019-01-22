This Woman Became Pregnant While She Was… Already Pregnant

After struggling for eight years to become pregnant, Beata Bienias turned to IVF. The embryo transfer was a success, but what Beata and her husband, Pawel, didn’t know was that they had conceived twins without IVF intervention — just days before the successful embryo transfer. Yep, Bienias was pregnant with ‘miracle’ triplets from both IVF and natural conception.

Beata, 36, and Pawel, 40, learned they were having triplets at their first ultrasound appointment. “The sonographer turned to my husband and asked if he wanted to sit down,” Beata told South West News Service on January 20. “And then she told us there were three babies on the scan. It was the biggest miracle.”

Beata noted that she and Pawel didn’t listen to the advice of their doctors about abstaining from intercourse. “They tell you at the fertility clinic that you can’t have sex for the four days before your egg collection because the hormones mean more eggs are fertilized than normal,” she explained to SWNS. “But I think we must have done it, because on the scan you can see that the twins were conceived some time in the week before the embryo transfer.”

Amelia and twins Matylda and Borys were born via C-section at Royal United Hospital in Bath, England, on December 13, when Beata was 34 weeks along in her pregnancy. The children weighed in at 5 pounds, 2 ounces, 4 pounces, 5 ounces, and 4 pounds, respectively.

Fertility expert Emma Cannon, who has been in the field for 25 years, was floored when she heard about the Bienias triplets.

“I have never encountered anyone who has conceived naturally before, or around the time of, embryo transfer, and then gone on to become pregnant via the IVF cycle as well,” she said. “But I also know that there is much we do not understand. Miracles do happen.”

Though Beata has her hands full, the first-time mom is savoring every moment with her newborns. “I am enjoying everything — even when they wee in bed and I have to clean it up,” she gushed to SWNS. “I feed them nearly every three hours and I go for walks with them every day.”

She continued: “I had no idea what to expect from being a mom of three all of sudden. But I’m so happy.”