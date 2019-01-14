Pregnancy can be stressful enough without having to worry about how your pubic hair looks, right? And yet there are dozens of articles scattered throughout the internet about whether to shave your pubic hair before giving birth — even offering grooming tips and tricks to spruce up the downstairs area in preparation for the big delivery date. Well, one midwife has had enough of the obsessive primping and issued a must-read PSA about pubic hair for all expectant parents: Stop fussing, once and for all.

“Please don’t worry about pubic hair. We don’t even notice as long as you have showered in the last week,” the concerned midwife wrote on Reddit. “As long as the baby can come out, we don’t care if you’re full bush, bald as a baby, or something exciting like a lightning bolt/vajazzled.”

The anonymous midwife continued to state that pubic hair in no way impedes with the birthing process and assured readers that if the medical staff needs to make any adjustments, they are fully equipped with the necessary tools and skills to trim or shave the area.

“Please don’t get yourself into an uncomfortable position trying to do something for us, cause we don’t even notice,” she concluded. “It’s like getting your hair done and your husband/friends not even noticing.”

Mic drop.

The post, which went up last week, has since gone viral — and is getting a lot of love from OB-GYNs and midwives who have undoubtedly encountered many self-conscious parents-to-be in the birthing room.

“As an ob/gyn – 100% agreed,” one person wrote. “And it’s not only public [sic] hair… hemorrhoids, interesting tattoos and piercings in your nether areas… anyone who’s been delivering babies for a few years has seen it all. Aside from safety and some basic hygiene, it really doesn’t bother us.”

One gynecologist made another simple request: “Clean socks are always appreciated.”

Oh, and in case you were wondering, the suggestions to kiss pubic hair worries goodbye don’t just apply to the delivery room. The midwives and doctors also recommended people stop stressing before routine checkups. We’re going to take that a step further and ask that you make 2019 the year of celebrating every inch of your body — hairy and otherwise.