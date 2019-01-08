John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Grounded in work, family and one another, the pair epitomizes #RelationshipGoals. But just when you thought the duo couldn’t get any sweeter (or cuter), Legend and Teigen shared photos of their recent family vacation on Instagram — and let us tell you: These snaps have us falling in love with the fam all over again.

Legend, Teigen, Luna and Miles traveled to an undisclosed tropical destination just after ringing in the new year. (We know this because Teigen was in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, cohosting NBC’s annual broadcast.) And while their exact whereabouts are unknown, thankfully, the details of their vacation are all over the good old ‘gram.

Teigen and the kiddos played in the sand.

The family went paddleboarding and, according to Teigen’s Instagram Stories, Mom and Luna enjoyed breakfast out on the water.

They enjoyed a boat ride, likely in those same waters.

And they strolled the sandy shores. Can you handle it?

But that’s not all. Teigen and Legend also took some time for themselves, getting dolled up for what we can only assume was some special kid-free time.

Teigen enjoyed snuggles with Miles in a photo she captioned, “[H]ibernation.”

And Legend shared a shot of Luna playing dress-up in an oversize straw hat.

While we don’t know when Teigen, Legend, Luna and Miles will return from this magical land or if they have already returned, we hope the rest of their vacation is magical and that they keep us in mind for their next family outing. The Legend-Teigen clan probably wouldn’t mind adopting a 35-year-old writer, right?!