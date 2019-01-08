ParentingSuper Moms Guide

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen & Kids’ Vacation Photos Are Nuts

by

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. Grounded in work, family and one another, the pair epitomizes #RelationshipGoals. But just when you thought the duo couldn’t get any sweeter (or cuter), Legend and Teigen shared photos of their recent family vacation on Instagram — and let us tell you: These snaps have us falling in love with the fam all over again.

Legend, Teigen, Luna and Miles traveled to an undisclosed tropical destination just after ringing in the new year. (We know this because Teigen was in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, cohosting NBC’s annual broadcast.) And while their exact whereabouts are unknown, thankfully, the details of their vacation are all over the good old ‘gram.

Teigen and the kiddos played in the sand.

The family went paddleboarding and, according to Teigen’s Instagram Stories, Mom and Luna enjoyed breakfast out on the water.

View this post on Instagram

My girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

They enjoyed a boat ride, likely in those same waters.

And they strolled the sandy shores. Can you handle it?

View this post on Instagram

my girl

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

But that’s not all. Teigen and Legend also took some time for themselves, getting dolled up for what we can only assume was some special kid-free time.

Teigen enjoyed snuggles with Miles in a photo she captioned, “[H]ibernation.”

View this post on Instagram

hibernation 🐻

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

And Legend shared a shot of Luna playing dress-up in an oversize straw hat.

While we don’t know when Teigen, Legend, Luna and Miles will return from this magical land or if they have already returned, we hope the rest of their vacation is magical and that they keep us in mind for their next family outing. The Legend-Teigen clan probably wouldn’t mind adopting a 35-year-old writer, right?!

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

New in Parenting

View article
Kim Kardashian Kanye West Broadway

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West Reportedly Happiest When Expecting

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West Reportedly Happiest When Expecting

View article
Mom's Guide to Tokyo

The Mom’s Guide to Tokyo

The Mom’s Guide to Tokyo

View article
Asian baby holding flower

I Don’t Know Who My Adopted Child Will Be — & That’s OK

I Don’t Know Who My Adopted Child Will Be — & That’s OK

View article
photo of hilary duff

Hilary Duff’s Recreation of Rachel McAdams’ Breast-Pumping Photo Is Epic

Hilary Duff’s Recreation of Rachel McAdams’ Breast-Pumping Photo Is Epic

View article
Jessica Chastain Reveals First Photo of

Jessica Chastain Reveals New Baby Girl Just Before 2019 Golden Globes

Jessica Chastain Reveals New Baby Girl Just Before 2019 Golden Globes

View article
Ben Stiller Took His Daughter Ella

Ben Stiller’s 2019 Golden Globes Date Was His Daughter, Ella

Ben Stiller’s 2019 Golden Globes Date Was His Daughter, Ella

ad