Meghan Markle Hints Due Date Is Close, Royal Baby Watch Officially Underway

Nothing gets people talking quite like a royal baby; the mystery, magnificence and prestige surrounding the birth of a new aristocrat is exciting. And Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is no different. Many are following the new Duchess of Sussex’s every move. But it seems we have good reason: Meghan recently revealed her due date is close, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Meghan disclosed the information while greeting well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham on Christmas Day. And while she did not state a specific date, according to Karen Anvil, a fan who met the duchess on Tuesday, Meghan said, “We’re nearly there.”

This is the first child for the Duchess of Sussex and husband, Prince Harry. The pair, who met in 2016, wed earlier this year and announced they were expecting in October. And in spite of the ambiguity surrounding the baby’s due date and sex, we do know the newest royal will join the family in the spring of 2019.

Queen Elizabeth mentioned Meghan and Harry’s baby during her annual Christmas address.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies and another child expected soon,” the queen said. And “through many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me, but a source of personal comfort and reassurance. Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards a greater understanding.”

And the queen is right: Love and respect are needed more now than ever.

As for Meghan and Harry, we cannot wait to see what the rest of their pregnancy — and parenthood — brings.

