Unique Kid-Friendly Christmas Traditions You Haven’t Thought of Yet

Don't get us wrong; we love classic holiday traditions as much as the next person. Decorating the tree, hanging the stockings on the mantel, watching a Christmas movie — it's all well and good, but some of those traditions can get a little, well, old. That makes sense, though. You do them year after year, and sometimes they don't seem as special. But there are so many ways to shake up your Christmas while still making it fun (and maybe a little wacky) for the whole family. And no, they don't involve leaving Santa beer or taking a Christmas card photo wearing feather boas and nothing else (What? You mean only my brothers did that? Well all right then.) There's too much pressure and insanity around the holidays to worry about your kids rolling their eyes at mandatory matching family pajamas. So if you're stumped on coming up with a new tradition the kids will actually get behind, cross that one off your to-do list, because we've rounded up the best family Christmas traditions you haven't thought of yet (but should start doing immediately.) Not to worry. We know this time of year, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is the soundtrack to your nightmares and you're panicking that you maybe forgot to get a present for one of your kids, so take a breath and read on. Turn Your Tree Into a Hide-n-Seek Game Courtesy of Old World Christmas Store. Courtesy of Old World Christmas Store. No one exactly knows how this weird tradition began, but it'll make your family look at your beautiful, stunning Christmas tree much more closely. While they're admiring the dazzling lights and heart-warming ornaments, they'll be on a mission: Looking for the pickle ornament. Sort of like Elf on the Shelf but much more low-maintenance, you can move and hide the pickle in a different spot on the tree every day leading up to Christmas. Whoever finds it, gets to hide it. Make your own Polar Express Everyone knows the beloved 1985 classic by Chris Van Allsburg, but why don't you make it extra special by making your own Polar Express. If your kids go to bed (relatively) early, wait until they've been asleep for a half-hour or so, wake them up and load them up in the car with their pj's on. Have blankets and thermoses of hot chocolate waiting, and drive around town listening to Christmas carols and looking at the Christmas lights. Bonus if you scope out the street with the best Christmas light display beforehand so you're not driving around all night.

Trick your kids into cleaning… because Santa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parent Trapp 💙 (@parent_trapp) No one wants to have the happiness of unwrapping all their presents overshadowed by the annoyance of trying to find space in their rooms for all their new stuff. Have your kids "make room for Santa" by going through their playroom/bedroom and asking them to pick some toys they don't play with anymore to give away to make room for the new things Santa is going to bring them. Then, you can all drop them off at a local shelter together. You get to declutter; the kids get to feel good about helping the less fortunate. It's a win-win.