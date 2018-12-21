File this one under tone-deaf celebs: A year out from his breakup with ex and co-parent, singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel tells the world he’s looking for a “girl” who is “young enough to have kids” with him. Sooo romantic. We wonder if his pickup line at bars is, Are your ovaries working, baby?

Thanks for yet another reminder that men have no biological clock tick-tocking in their brains, Joshie.

Duhamel revealed his aspiration for more kids on Thursday on the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by fellow actor Dax Shepard. Duhamel told Shepard, “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

Suggested translation: “It’s not really about the person, per se. It’s definitely more about her reproductive organs being fit.” Okay, maybe we’re being harsh on dear Josh. But we’re also kind of annoyed — and wincing on Fergie’s behalf. After all, Duhamel and Fergie ended their relationship in September of 2017 after an impressive run: 13 years together, 8 years married. The ex-couple shares one son, Axl Jack, 5. There were reports that the former couple had been trying to have another child for quite some time prior to their split.

Sounds like Duhamel would prefer to date someone closer to Axl Jack’s age, which of course is his prerogative.

Here’s Duhamel with his sisters. We present the photo and his caption without further comment:

“You would think having 3 incredible sisters I would have a deep insight into the mind of women. #noclue.”

Duhamel said of his ex, “Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he said.

Duhamel almost had a new potential baby mama: actress Eiza Gonzalez, age 28, ovaries presumably switched to “ON.” They dated for a few months in 2018 but split in July. Womp-womp.

In his defense (hey, we got there eventually), Duhamel clearly loves being a dad. He posts photos of Axl on social media frequently, and Axl is always a topic when Duhamel grants interviews. Duhamel told Ellen DeGeneres just before his breakup with Fergie, “I have no idea what I’m doing half the time. [Fergie’s] definitely more evolved than I am, and more patient. But I feel like I’m much more — you know, having a kid when I was 40 years old is much different than having one at 22, so I’m a little bit more mature than I was then.”

Hmm.