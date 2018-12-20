Tamera Mowry-Housley Uses Sex to Avoid Co-Sleeping With Kids

There are a lot of benefits associated with co-sleeping with your kids: an enhanced bond between parents and child, increased childhood self-esteem, and even easier breastfeeding. But for Tamera Mowry-Housley, none of those advantages is nearly as important as having some alone time (read: sex) with her husband, Adam Housley.

Mowry-Housley, who spends her days co-hosting The Real and raising two children (Ariah Talea, 3, and Aden John Tanner, 6), recently opened up to E! News’ Mom2Mom about kicking her kids out of bed in order to get it on.

“I don’t want them sleeping with me only because I don’t get adequate husband-and-wife time,” she said. “When they’re in your bed, it’s like sleeping with a drunk octopus — that’s the best way of describing it. You’ll wake up with a toe in your nose, and you’re like, ‘Damn it!’ I’m trying to get them out of our bed throughout the entire night.”

Unfortunately, the actress has run into a problem: Her husband doesn’t mind dealing with eight flailing arms and legs while trying to clock some Zs. But luckily for Mowry-Housley, even he can’t resist the prospect of having some fun between the sheets.

“[Sex] always works, though,” she explained. “At one point, I was like, ‘Dude; you’re not getting any. If you want sex, I at least got to have four to six hours with you in bed. I’m tired of doing it on the floor in the closet.”

The floor in the closet? There have got to be more comfortable ways to spice up your marriage, right? Perhaps some car action or sex in the shower? Or, you know, hiring a babysitter for a night of hanky-panky? After all, co-sleeping doesn’t require that adults swear a vow of celibacy!

Of course, adult time doesn’t have to be just about sex. There are plenty of reasons parents might want to spend time together at the end of a long day, whether they need a few hours without having to listen to “Baby Shark” for the hundredth time or they need to talk about more serious things. After all, this particular family is still coping with the tragic death of Mowry-Housley’s niece, Alaina Housley, who was shot and killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA, in November.

So: As difficult as it may be to make time for any parent to take a moment for themselves, it’s necessary. Your mental, physical, and emotional health are too important. Whether you co-sleep or not, take some time to sprawl out in bed alone or with a partner. If your kids get upset, you can always blame me (that goes for you, too, Tamera).