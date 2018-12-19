Everyone is talking about Rachel McAdams breast-pumping magazine photo shoot — and for good reason. This shot is fierce. The image was taken (and shared) by photographer Claire Rothstein during a cover shoot for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine. In it, McAdams looks stunning — in Versace, Bulgari diamonds, smoky eyes and a bold lip — but it’s the breast pump that takes center stage.

“[There are] a million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,” Rothstein wrote on Instagram. “Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots, she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding.”

Something so many working moms do.

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of,” Rothstein continues. “I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

Rothstein finished the post adding that “besides, she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls.” Pretty damn major indeed.

Fans were quick to express their support for — and love of — the photo. Comments on the post ranged from “YAAAAAAAAAAAAS” and “LOVE” to countless heart and praise emojis, though some pointed out the obvious: Breastfeeding isn’t glamorous, and most women don’t look like McAdams in this photo when they do it. But hey, we’re pretty sure even McAdams doesn’t normally look like McAdams in this photo when she breastfeeds — it’s called fantasy/photography/hair and makeup, kids.

But it’s pretty nice to see a version — however stylized and elaborate — of breastfeeding/pumping that doesn’t involve a woman being shamed for choosing to do it/not do it/how she does it. Because the point isn’t how you feed your baby; it is that you are feeding your baby. Period.