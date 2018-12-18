When one social media commenter dared to question the DNA of Chicago West — the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — Auntie Khloé Kardashian was having none of it.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West posted a throwback picture of herself as a baby on Instagram with the caption “Baby K.” Sister Kylie Jenner responded, “Omg Chicago” — as the resemblance is uncanny between Kardashian West and Chicago.

Well, at least we can see it. One commenter did not agree — and foolishly wobbled into the Kardashian lion’s den, saying that Chicago should “either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother.”

Ruh-roh.

Defending her sister, Khloé Kardashian — who is particularly close to Kim — was quick to serve up a retort. “If you don’t really know about someone’s situation then maybe you shouldn’t comment. Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements doll,” she wrote. “Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated. Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed with sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

The commenter replied, “I never said the baby wasn’t beautiful [face with tears of joy emoji] SHE DEFINITELY IS, but she did have a surrogate so the baby would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother. That’s all love.”

Um, not sure how “that’s all love.” But that’s okay, Khloé Kardashian was on it:

“I am not saying you said that love,” Khloé answered. “I am saying you must be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently. Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to. God bless modern medicine.”

Khloé hammered her point home with a sweet comment on her sister’s throwback pic: “Always gorgeous just like both of your baby girls!!!! Blessed!!!”

Troll, you are not blessed. Better steer clear of the Kardashian feeds lest they decide to finish you off entirely.