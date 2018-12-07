This Woman Is Trying to Tell Other Moms How to Dress for School Drop-Off

Whoever first said, “Opinions are like assholes,” had a valid point — a crude yet valid point. And it seems like that sentiment rings true every time we hop on social media. Case in point: the mom who decided to shame other moms for not dressing up when they drop their kids off at school.

The comment in question was posted on the popular Facebook page, Sanctimommy, and while the author remains unknown, her criticism does not. Just read.

“Ladies, even if you aren’t getting out of the car at [school] drop off can you please try a little?” the unidentified woman writes. “I look around as I’m walking my daughter to the front door and all we see is rat nest hair, no makeup, eyebags [sic] out to wherever and I’m not [100 emoji] but I think I smell morning breath coming from these cars.”

Horrible, right? But wait, there’s more.

She wasn’t the only one with an opinion. Her 7-year-old daughter had something to say too.

“My daughter said to me, ‘mommy you are so pretty. My friends’ mommies all look so old. I’m so proud of you and that you are my mommie [sic].’”

Of course, a statement like this would normally be very sweet — minus the everyone-else-looks-old part — but we’ve got some questions because as a mom myself, I know most young children do not talk like that, and kids think all adults are old. I was born in the 1980s, and my daughter thinks we grew up without TVs.

But the nail in the coffin is the post’s last line: “On the real, if my seven year old can see you aren’t even trying what is your husband thinking? Take some pride.”

What is my husband thinking?!

You see, there are numerous problems with this woman’s position. She is assuming that a mom cannot — and should not — be proud if she isn’t sporting makeup, which is vain and shallow and oh-so-wrong. She is implying that one’s appearance is worth more than their intellect, their hard work or their heart. She is stating that women are placed on this planet to satisfy a man’s needs.

She is also assuming men only care about one thing: a woman’s appearance. And as a wife and a mom, I can confirm that is not the case.

My husband loves me just as much when I am dolled up and as when I am wearing a stained hoodie and oversize shorts.

But the biggest problem with this post is the post itself and its unnecessary judgment of others, because while she may want to wear makeup every morning, not every mom does. Many moms may not have the time. But that doesn’t make a woman ugly or less than. It doesn’t make them a bad mom, and we all need to learn to just let individuals do what makes them happy.