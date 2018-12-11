An American Idol champ, a country-pop sensation and a proud mother of a 3-year-old son, Carrie Underwood knows a thing or two about wearing multiple hats at the same time. Now pregnant with her second child, Underwood’s also prepping for her “Cry Pretty Tour” that’s set to begin in spring 2019.

Among her music, her frequent TV appearances and her Calia by Carrie Underwood clothing line, Underwood has plenty to keep her busy, but she manages to maintain her professional and personal lives with grace and a refreshing amount of candor. These five moments exemplify Underwood’s positive (yet honest) outlook on the working mom experience.

1. When she poked a little Twitter fun at her son after attending his soccer game

Officially a soccer mom this morning! It’s chilly out but I’m staying warm rocking some @caliabycarrie …the kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team…and one for the other team 🤷‍♀️. Hey, a goal’s a goal! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/neAezddvFb — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 20, 2018

2. When she told reporters at the CMAs she’s proud of all her accomplishments, but her kids take first place

After the Country Music Awards, reporters asked Underwood to weigh in on how she keeps her music career thriving while also dealing with the responsibilities of motherhood.

She articulated it beautifully: “I mean, I’m a working mom, working wife, same as all the other ones out there. My job’s kinda weird. But you just figure your way through it, and women, we ladies are good at that. And I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that, and see me onstage, and hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there, because we got this!”

3. When she cited “balance” as the real key to juggling different facets of her life

During an interview with Us Weekly, Underwood shared the real secret to keeping her busy career afloat while also being the best possible mom to her son: balance.

“Balance is what it’s all about. No matter what your job is. Being a mom, working and dividing your time. It is what we all have to do as mothers.”

4. When she openly shared her concerns about going on tour with a small baby in tow

Underwood’s no stranger to touring alongside her offspring; son Isaiah accompanied her on her “Storyteller Tour,” after all. However, she told the Tennessean that she’ll have both Isaiah and the new baby with her on the “Cry Pretty Tour” and that she anticipates a different experience hitting the road with a newborn.

“It’s going to be a different ball game, for sure. My brain, I’m such a planner. I want to know how it’s all going to go. But no matter who you are, you make it happen, you make it work, you get your team behind you,” Underwood stated.

5. When she embraced the everyday chaos of parenting

Underwood knows working moms can’t obsess over every little thing, and she told Today in 2016 that she’s made peace with the fact that her life isn’t glamorous and picture-perfect all the time.

And honestly, she wouldn’t have it any other way: “Sometimes I think people probably think it is [glamorous], but it’s real. I love that our house is a mess and there’s toys everywhere. I’m constantly trying to make it not a mess, but it is and that’s OK. I love that my life isn’t so glamorous.”

This article originally appeared on Fairygodboss. As the largest career community for women, Fairygodboss provides millions of women with career connections, community advice and hard-to-find intel about how companies treat women.