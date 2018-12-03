Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shares Video of Son After Revealing Autism Diagnosis

You probably Jenni Farley by her nickname, “JWoww” — and for her time spent on the hit MTV series Jersey Shore. But she likely considers all that a mere lead-up to her starring role in motherhood. In a new video, which Farley posted on Instagram on Sunday, you can hear the delight in her voice as she speaks to — and about — her son.

More: Kris Jenner Is Real Life “Thank U, Next” Mom at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

In the clip, Farley works with Greyson on his colors. She says red, which he parrots back, then yellow and then blue before she congratulates him on a job well done.

Farley captioned the video “the way he says yellow makes my heart explode.”

Of course, if you’ve been following Farley and her family recently, you probably understand why this is big news. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Farley revealed Greyson was recently diagnosed with autism — a condition that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affects 15 percent of all U.S. children.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” Farley told the website. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

Farley admits it hasn’t been easy. She told Us Weekly she “didn’t think [she] could finish Jersey Shore because of his appointments and [their] schedule,” but she and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, made it work.

More: Julie Bowen Opens Up About Co-parenting Following Divorce

As for Greyson, we have no doubt he will continue to progress thanks to amazing doctors, amazing therapists and one amazing mom.