Need a new superhero? We found one who's got all the Marvel and DC superheroes beat.

Jaime Sloan, an active duty Air Force airman from Arizona, realized she was on her way to a personal best in her Ironman 70.3 — so instead of pumping breast milk for her 7-month-old son at a rest stop, she decided to pump while she ran. We are on our knees. Check out this Fox News video clip about her badass mothering.

The mom of two trained for October's Ironman 70.3, a hardcore fitness challenge including a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run, all in grueling succession.

Kennedy News and Media reported that Sloan had been challenged by a scant breast milk supply, so she was prepared to pump for her son in between the cycling and swimming phases of the race.

“I was thinking I might even be able to make it through the whole race without pumping. But I knew that this particular day would be a longer one and I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to go,” she said.

“I just thought, ‘I’m just going to do it on my run,’” Sloan continued. “I figured that coming off the bike would be the best time to do it as my legs would be tired anyway, and I would probably want to walk a little bit. I’ve always found a way of incorporating pumping into my training schedule. I used to ride my bike to a bike path and then sit there and pump and then get right on my bike.”

The crowd cheered on Sloan — even two men who initially thought she was injured and that her breast pump coverup was a wound dressing of some sort. “But once they looked down and saw my pump, they were like ‘Oh, OK!’ Everybody I’ve spoken to and everybody who has seen it has said, ‘Wow that’s great!’” she said.

Twitter was mad impressed.

Twitter also has its share of detractors, like this (cough, male) troll:

Sloan was modest about her accomplishment. Kennedy News and Media also reported that she said, “To be honest, it was a little bit awkward, just because I was so tired from the ride and the swim. I was trying to get it going, and there were people everywhere and I was trying not to flash them. I was nervous at first that I would get some weird looks or even get disqualified due to nudity, but I did my best to cover up and make it work... it was really windy and the cloth I had over my top was kind of blowing around. I was able to run for a while and then the milk started spilling out.”

Sloan also beat her personal best by 30 minutes.

“I hope that it can encourage other women and mothers and really anyone who has a lot going on in their lives,” she said of her achievement. “There’s always a way that you can make it happen; you might have to get a little creative from time to time. No matter what, if someone believes they can do something, they can make it happen because it is possible.”

Jaime Sloan, you complete us. Congrats on the personal best — and on some seriously amazing momming.