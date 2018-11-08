Growing up in the public eye isn't easy, and if you're a veritable royal? Please. There are rules to follow and family obligations aplenty. But Prince William is hoping that at least for a little while, his father, Prince Charles, will take a step back from some of his royal duties to spend more time with his grandchildren.

According to a new documentary entitled Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, William revealed his father is “brilliant” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis. However, he wishes his dad would slow down.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on. Put it that way,” William said in the documentary. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children." And with Prince Charles' 70th birthday right around the corner — on Nov. 14, to be exact — William believes now is the perfect time.

"It’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit,” William said, “as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s OK. He’s the fittest man I know, but equally, I want him to be fit until he’s 95. Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible.”

Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also interviewed for the documentary, and she echoed William's sentiments. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and laughing, and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him."

“He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices," Camilla said. "I think children really appreciate that.”

And we're sure they do. (Heck, as a Harry Potter fan, even I do.)

As for William and Charles, we hope they are both able to slow down and enjoy the littlest royals, because before they know it, they'll be all grown up and having royal weddings of their own.