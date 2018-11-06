How to Teach Your Kids That Voting Matters — but So Does Compassion

Look, we know. We really know. It's 2018, and you don't know what to tell your kids about the actual state of the union anymore. Your Facebook feed is clogged with politics and nasty word wars about immigration and border control. You're dreading Thanksgiving dinner because it's pretty much a given Uncle Frank will get drunk and talk about arming preschool teachers and rabbis while your sister and her wife rage-cry into the mashed potatoes. Some mornings, you can't remember why you thought it was a good idea to bring kids into this world.

And that's exactly why your vote matters today more than ever. Take your kids. Slap on an "I Voted" sticker. Just keep caring, OK? Caring is a revolutionary act when you're slipping into a CNN or Fox News coma and all seems hopeless.

And no matter what your politics are, no matter what your religion is, you can choose to care — actively. Even if you're feeling like your vote doesn't count for much, your compassion still does. And there are many ways to help create a world for our children that is kinder and far better than this one. But it takes action — and one simple rule most of us were taught as children: Treat others as you would want to be treated.

So on this voting day, put yourselves in the shoes of parents who are fleeing appalling, dangerous conditions in Central America. Whatever you feel about immigration, remember the caravan you've heard about is made up of families just like you and yours. Like you, these are parents who love their children more than anything. They are trekking hundreds and thousands of miles to try to keep their children safe and out of harm's way. They are trying to escape poverty, violence, hunger and homelessness and find a better life for their families.

Will the U.S. grant them asylum? It seems doubtful. But you can help these families. You can choose nonpartisan kindness today. Because kindness isn't red or blue.

Make compassion your platform.

Here's how:

Educate yourself & your kids

Read about the caravan and reject xenophobia and fearmongering. Our country is better than that. Our kids deserve better than that.

Donate together

Here are just a few nonprofit humanitarian organizations offering assistance and care on the frontlines.

Save the Children's Border Crisis Children's Relief Fund: This fund provides emergency services and legal aid and works to reunite families.

This fund provides emergency services and legal aid and works to reunite families. UNICEF : This organization is working with the government of our neighbor Mexico to provide safe drinking and bathing water, hygiene essentials, sunscreen, access to support and much-needed training to authorities on child welfare, protection and nutrition.

This organization is working with the government of our neighbor Mexico to provide safe drinking and bathing water, hygiene essentials, sunscreen, access to support and much-needed training to authorities on child welfare, protection and nutrition. Amnesty International Americas : Amnesty International is working overtime to document and monitor the situations and devastating conditions the families in the caravan are fighting against.

Amnesty International is working overtime to document and monitor the situations and devastating conditions the families in the caravan are fighting against. Pueblo Sin Fronteras: This immigrant rights group organized the caravan.

Help your kids call or email your congressperson or senator

If you're not sure where to start, go to the U.S. House of Representatives website and enter your zip code. Looking for a senator? Just choose your state here. These sites will provide your elected officials' names and contact information.

Another route: Identify your reps at Democracy.io, and email with ease.

Voting matters. But compassion might matter even more these days. Make kindness your platform, and you'll raise kids who care too.

