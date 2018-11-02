Dancing with the Stars pros and married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share one child, son Shai, 21 months. But when it comes down to it, there's not a lot of sharing right now; apparently, it's all about Mama these days for the toddler.

Just check out this little guy. His natural dancer stance is too much:

“He’s in a big mom stage right now,” Murgatroyd reported to Us Weekly in Los Angeles at the Dancing With Keo launch party. “For the past five months, it’s been pretty much all me! But it’s awesome.”

“Shai’s a great baby,” she continued. “He’ll only get grumpy if he’s hungry or if he wants Mama.”

Will Shai be willing to share his mama with a sibling? We're guessing no, but that's not going to stop the demigod and demigoddess of TV dance-offs from having a second baby — at some point.

“We’re talking about that,” Murgatroyd, who recently began acting, acknowledged in the same interview. “It’s like, ‘Do I want to do another movie or do I want to have a quick baby?'”

(No offense, Peta, but we're pretty sure "quick baby" is an oxymoron. There is literally nothing "quick" about babies unless you Aussies know something we don't.)

Murgatroyd made a different, simpler decision this month and put baby musing briefly on hold. She went from her usual blond to brown hair this month. And while Shai never has trouble recognizing his mother, well, her husband definitely did.

After the color change, Murgatroyd went to the grocery store, where she promptly stumbled into her husband. “I see Maks and he did a double take,” she laughed. “He did not know it was me. It was hysterical. I was like, ‘Hey, it’s me. Your wife!’”

Probably a sign Maks could use a little more time with his wife. Stop hogging your mama, Shai.