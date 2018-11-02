Kristen Bell dressed up as Elsa from Frozen for Halloween — for the second year in a row. Yep, we know she voiced Anna in the film, not Elsa. What gives? Well, it turns out one of her daughters demanded Bell be Elsa again "to match her."

Bell posted a hilarious shot of herself on Instagram looking decidedly less than thrilled with her repeat costume.

She captioned the cute selfie, "#frozen2 (Otherwise know [sic] as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded I be elsa to match her).

Bell may have been gritting her teeth, but commenters loved the two-year Elsa streak. Even actor Sterling K. Brown got into the comment thread, joking, “Anna don’t get no love?!”

Last year, Bell posted a similar selfie, looking comically glum in the same Elsa costume. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be Elsa for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT," said The Good Place star, referencing the fictional "curse word" used frequently on the television show.

Ah, the things we do for our kids. Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, didn't have to dress up as Elsa, but their daughters — Delta, 3, and Lincoln, 5 — definitely have strong feelings about what their dad should be doing with his hair. Bell posted a shot of Shepard sporting a fetching Olaf headband, captioning it, "Living that #dadbeast life. #olafheadband."

We love Bell and Shepard, especially when it comes to #DadBeast and #MomBeast life. The two generally keep their kids out of sight from paparazzi, but on Tuesday, Bell posted a sweet shot on social media of her girls playing together on Glamis sand dunes in Southern California, where the family was on an RV camping vacation.

"Caked with sand on every inch, unshowered for 5 days, and loving that sand dune life #glamis #camping," Bell captioned the sunny shot. Yasssss. These two are slaying parenthood in our humble opinions.

According to Bell's Instagram, the pair drove a nearly 40-foot-long RV for their Glamis adventure. Bell posted a makeup-free shot of herself in the driver's seat, saying, "Driving a 36 ft motor home isn't easy but throw on the AC and you bet it's glamorous AF."

So not arguing with that. This camping fam really puts the "glam" in Glamis.