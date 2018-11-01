All the Celeb Kids Who Won Halloween 2018 — & a Few Normals, Too

Halloween is all about the cute kids in the creepy costumes — and celeb kid costumes often take the cake. Why? Well, those wee ones' parents have the creativity and the money to make (or buy) a truly epic costume. But 2018 is a year full of surprises (good and bad), and this year's best costumes ran the gamut — from uber-famous celeb kids to regular Normals who just plain won at Halloween (and, let's be honest, at life).

Here are our favorite kids' costumes from this Halloween season.

The Hitchhiking Ghosts

Loading...

Neil Patrick Harris, husband David Burtka and their children — Harper Grace and Gideon Scott — are known for their elaborate family costumes, and this year was no different. The Harris-Burtka clan's outfits were spooktacular.

Lego Batman, Robin & Harley Quinn

Loading...

Who doesn't love Legos? The colorful blocks have been a childhood staple for more than 60 years. And this year, Justin Timberlake, wife Jessica Biel and son Silas took their love of Legos to the next level when they dressed as Lego Batman, Robin & Harley Quinn.

Michelle Obama

Loading...

Young Parker Curry — whose photo went viral after a photographer snapped a shot of her looking at Michelle Obama's official portrait this March — dressed as the first lady, and we may actually now have hope for the future of U.S. politics. Maybe.

The Cast of Black Panther

Loading...

Ciara and her family became Wakandans this Halloween.

Stormi Weather

Loading...

In a cute play on her name, Kylie Jenner dressed as a cloud while her daughter Stormi dressed as lightning.

A Cool Kid From The '80s

Loading...

With a cassette player strapped to her hip and Jansport slung over her shoulder, Busy Phillipps' daughter truly was realistic.

The Headless Maya

Loading...

Seriously, this is nightmare fuel.

A Piece of Sushi

Image: Hilaryduff/Instagram.

Hilary Duff's daughter is too cute. Just try not to snack on this sushi roll.

The Joker & Harley Quinn

Loading...

Freddie Prince Jr. and daughter Charlotte Grace very creepily embodied one of the most infamous cartoon duos: the Joker and Harley Quinn.