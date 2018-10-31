Jenna Jameson is best known for her work in the adult film industry, but those famous breasts are currently performing a more essential role: 18 months and counting of breastfeeding Jameson's daughter, Batel Lu.

"18 months nursing this little angel," Jameson wrote on Instagram. "I can’t describe the incredible bond full-term breastfeeding creates. It’s hard work, time consuming and sometimes frustrating... but I wouldn’t change one second."

Jameson then added the hashtags #fulltermbreastfeeding #breastfeeding #nursingmom #liquidgold #normalizebreastfeeding and #breastfeedingtoddler.

Jameson also posted a breastfeeding photo in September captioned in part, "yes, it can be hectic... yes I’m exhausted by 8 pm, no I have zero energy to go out. But I wouldn’t change a SINGLE thing! My daughter is my number one priority."

In August, Jameson shared a post in honor of National Breastfeeding Week.

And in March, Jameson urged women to #DropTheCover in a pro-breastfeeding Instagram post: "This is my calling... motherhood. My children have my heart and soul. Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy... I pray I am the mother to sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me #dropthecover #normalizebreastfeeding."

Of course, the decision to breastfeed or not is totally personal; not all women can do it, should do it or want to do it. But for women like Jameson who have had such a positive experience? Keep at it, girl — however long you and Batel Lu want.