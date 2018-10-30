We seriously love it when actor and all-around low-key demi-goddess Nicole Kidman visits Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. DeGeneres always manages to get the soft-spoken Oscar winner to talk... and talk... and talk. This time around, while discussing Kidman's huge HBO hit Big Little Lies, Kidman revealed that her daughters will appear in season two — how cool is that?

Kidman also revealed that the legendary Meryl Streep is thrilled to be on board, playing Kidman's character's mother-in-law. Streep apparently took the role without even reading the script — a major vote of confidence in Kidman and her series.

“She was like, ‘I want to be in the coven,’” Kidman joked to DeGeneres.

Yesterday, Kidman posted a thank you to DeGeneres on Instagram, saying, "Back again! Had so much fun... Love you, Ellen."

Kidman shares daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7, with country star Keith Urban (also a native Aussie). On Monday at a Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Kidman's new film, Destroyer, Kidman joked to Entertainment Tonight that her daughters are generally not too impressed with her day job.

“We were by the skin of our teeth trying to make this film, and I mean, my kids are always like, ‘What is she doing now? Our crazy mama,'" Kidman said.

Kidman added, “But it’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories, and so that’s all they know.”

Now the girls will have a chance to see their mom's work up close and personal — and put their own imaginations to work as actors alongside Meryl Streep no less. We can't imagine a cooler Take Your Kids to Work Day.

And maybe Kidman and Urban have budding directors on their hands. Their girls recently filmed their parents singing a sweet duet — and Urban posted it to his social media.

Does this mean Ava Phillippe is due as the next BLL cast member? Please...