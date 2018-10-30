George Clooney's Halloween Dad Joke Is Relatable AF

George Clooney's going as a dad this Halloween.

The actor and tequila company Casamigos cofounder and his wife, Amal Clooney, are the proud parents of twins Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017. And the grossest horror flick is no match for what Clooney's up against: diapers times two.

Clooney joked last weekend about his Halloween costume in a way that is so relatable, we want to hug him. (OK, we've always wanted to hug him, but now we want to hug him more.)

Clooney told Entertainment Tonight, “Last night, [Clooney's close friends, Casamigos cofounders Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford] were dressed up as rock stars, and I was dressed up as a guy cleaning crap out of a baby’s diaper."

Clooney was referring to the first night of the Casamigos' fab two-night Halloween extravaganza, held at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He stayed home with the twins while his buddies partied without him (#DadLife).

Clooney continued wryly, "It was a fantastic costume. Oh, so much fun, you could imagine the fun I had last night.”

Fear not, fun police: Papa Clooney attended the second night of festivities with a costume upgrade — airline pilot. Gerber also dressed as a pilot, while Crawford rocked the vintage flight attendant look.

Also according to Entertainment Tonight, Gerber and Clooney joked about all the tequila they put back at the party. Said Gerber, "I have a pretty good liver, you?”

Clooney answered, "Getting a new one next week."

But Halloween hasn't always been dad jokes and pilot costumes and tequila shots for Clooney.

"Oh, I’ve done some terrible costumes. I went as a milk carton with my face sticking out the side that said ‘Have you seen this child lately?’ That was a bad one,” he admitted. "I’ve done some terrible ones, but that was 30 years ago. I can’t be held responsible for that.”

Our takeaway? We're jealous of Ella and Alexander, who lucked out with one of the most fun dads ever. We'd also like to be there someday when Clooney tells Ella and Alexander about his most inappropriate Halloween costumes of all time.