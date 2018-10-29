Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's third child, Chicago West, just made her modeling debut on Friday, people. Thank goodness. We think it's high time Chicago starts earning her Kardashian keep, the little slacker. She's 9 months old already — those good looks aren't gonna last forever, kid.

More: Um, North West Will Wear Kim Kardashian West's Met Gala Dress — to Prom?

Her modeling debut was facilitated by her mom, the founder of KKW Beauty cosmetics. On Instagram, Kardashian West posted a topless shot of herself with Chicago, her "heavenly baby." She added, "Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com."

Loading...

In the photo, Kardashian West is sporting metallic pants and matching metallic eyelids, while the adorable Chicago appears to be asleep (or at least very Zen) in her lap.

This was no amateur gig, either; Kardashian West tagged photographer David LaChapelle and her glamour team of Chris Appleton and Sam Visser in the post.

Of course, Chicago's siblings (and aunt Kendall Jenner) are already in on the modeling game. Her big sister, North West, posed for the cover of Interview with their famous mom in 2017 and has modeled for Fendi's Me and My Peekaboo ad campaign — along with grandma Kris Jenner and Kardashian West. North has also modeled for Harper's Bazaar with little brother Saint West and their dad — head of Yeezy design — in August. Oh, and then there was North's runway stroll in September for LOL Surprise! in California.

Loading...

More: North West Makes Runway Modeling Debut

Hey, what did you expect for the Kimye offspring? A rapper/fashion designer dad and fashionista mom are not exactly camera-shy — and neither, it seems, are their kids.