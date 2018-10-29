Kim Kardashian West Says Kanye Is 'Harassing' Her to Have 7 Kids

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West already have three beautiful children — daughters North and Saint and son Chicago — however, it appears West wants a few more kids. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West revealed West wants... drumroll, please: seven children.

“How did you get so lucky with all your kids?” Larsa Pippen, Kardashian West's friend, asked on the show. “They’re all so good,” to which Kardashian West responded, “Kanye wants to have more, though. He’s been harassing me. He wants, like, seven. He’s, like, stuck on seven.”

Pippen told Kardashian West that West needs to calm down.

“OK, he needs to name his next album Seven and, like, lighten up on the kids situation. Seven kids is crazy," Pippen joked. And Kardashian West agreed.

“That’s crazy. I could never, especially in, like, the world we live in,” Kardashian West said.

Kardashian West was referencing the current political climate and recent onslaught of mass shootings, including this week's hate crime in Pittsburgh and the many school shootings in recent years. According to People, the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had a huge impact on Kardashian West.

“I’ve been kind of hesitant about having more kids just because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this,” Kardashian West said on the show.

And we get it. We totally understand: The world is a scary place, especially for parents. But as Pippen noted, the world may seem even scarier to Kardashian West — who was robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

“I hear you. And people have been trying to kidnap, rob, take you, so that plays into all that," Pippen told Kardashian West.

No matter how many kids West and Kardashian West decide on, we hope they all remain healthy, happy and safe. But until those kids are born, maybe chill out on the "harassment" Kanye?