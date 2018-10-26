Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are no longer a married couple, but the two clearly still have a very chill friendship and fantastic co-parenting relationship. On Wednesday, Stiller and Taylor attended the 2018 Project ALS Gala in New York City with their children — daughter, Ella, 16, and son, Quinlin, 13 — and everybody was all smiles.

Stiller and Taylor split in 2017 after 17 years of marriage and 18 as a couple. The gala wasn't the first time these two have been out and about as friends. Back in July, they were spotted for the first time since their split strolling Manhattan's Soho neighborhood sharing laughs and smiling. They also attended the U.S. Open with Ella in August — pretty cool co-parenting if you ask us.

“They are a very loving family,” an inside source told People. “[Christine] and Ben respect each other and will do anything to make sure their kids are happy.”

Their official statement to USA Today on their divorce made it clear their kids would continue to be their top priority. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Stiller and Taylor also raised funds for charity in June in an online video. They recreated dialogue from Dodgeball: An Underdog Story, a film both starred in.

“Hello Kate, you’re looking sensual,” Stiller purrs, in character.

“I just threw up in my mouth a little,” Taylor replies — repeating one of her lines from the film.

Yeah, we may still hope for a reconciliation between these two, we admit it. But we marvel at their ability to stay friends and fab parents. Bravo.