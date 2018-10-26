Is this the first legit clue to when the royal stork is coming for soon-to-be parents Meghan (née Markle), Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry?

Based on the timing of her pregnancy announcement, the duchess is guessed to be at about 14 to 15 weeks along. The statement from Kensington Palace said, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

"Spring of 2019" is (intentionally) pretty vague. But the duchess's gold-and-gemstone stacking rings may tell the real story. Created by the eco-friendly, ethically sourced Canadian jewelry brand of Ecksand, the rings could offer up serious intel.

On Oct. 20, Duchess Meghan was seen wearing three at an Invictus Games event: a green peridot, a blue sapphire and a diamond.

"Oh, rubbish," you say in a British accent. "Meaningless." Ah, but take this into account: Peridot is Meghan's birthstone, and sapphire is Harry's. Do you see where we're going with this in our Sherlockian way? Diamond just happens to be April's birthstone. Coincidence? Random luxury? You be the judge. And we'll be the super-smug ones in April saying we told you so when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are waving from the Lindo Wing (if they go the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge route) with a little bundle in their arms.

We're not the only ones thinking that way. Monique Jessen of People tweeted this up-close shot of the rings in questions, so you too can drool — and start dropping holiday gift hints.

And the best thing about being a pregnant duchess? If Meghan turns out to be wrong about the due date and Baby comes early or late, ain't no big thing to replace that diamond with a March aquamarine or a May emerald. Sweet.