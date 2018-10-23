Trooping the Color? Meghan Markle Wears Blue in Fiji, but It's Not What You Think

This is going to hurt, but you need to hear the truth, OK? Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was not sending you a secret message with the stunning $1,430 blue caped superhero dress she wore on Tuesday.

We swear. The former actor, known then as Meghan Markle, wore the ensemble by Safiyaa at a state dinner in Fiji as "a tribute to her hosts." This is according to The Sun reporter Emily Andrews, who described the color as traditional "Fijian blue."

We know. Take a minute if you need to. This is not Meghan's undercover method for letting billions of people know the sex of her unborn child.

The masses did the same thing all throughout Duchess Catherine of Cambridge's pregnancies. She wore blue! The dress was pink! We all need to get more hobbies, agreed?

We will say this: There is an Instagram video clip circulating of Prince Harry answering a well-wisher who says to him, "I hope it's a girl!" Prince Harry calls back to her, "So do I!"

It's hard not to adore this pair. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying a 16-day royal tour with official visits to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Not a bad way to kick off a second trimester if you ask us.

Two other things we've noticed as the royal pregnancy progresses: Meghan has been switching to Rothy's flats (and even eco-savvy Veja sneakers), eschewing her usual skyscraper heels. Even duchesses get swollen ankles.

And get this: Prince Harry has ditched alcohol in solidarity with his wife. They've both been seen toasting with water only on the royal tour. Pretty sweet move for a once-ruffian party boy!

We're just wild about Harry and Meghan — and the new royal on the way.