Prince George Is Taking Ballet, & We Are So Here for It

Last week, Prince William revealed that his firstborn, Prince George, loves dancing. And the young prince — third in line to the throne — is taking ballet. We are mush imagining this class. We can totally picture noted danceophile Princess Diana, George's late grandmother, beaming down from the heavens.

The revelation about George came when Prince William and his wife, Duchess Catherine (yes, yes, Kate Middleton — he hasn't changed wives or anything) hosted a reception at Kensington Palace for powerfully inspirational teens. Prince William chatted with Junior, a 14-year-old dancer whose passion is campaigning against bullying.

“George is doing dancing as well. He loves it,” William told Junior in a video shared by Kensington Palace. William continued, “My mother always used to dance. She loved dancing. And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

George is studying ballet as part of his Year 1 curriculum at his school, Thomas's Battersea. The little prince takes a 35-minute ballet lesson with a live pianist every week — pretty impressive for a 5-year-old. Ballet is included in the curriculum to help develop students’ physicality, stamina and creative expression.

Junior, however, told Prince William that street dancing, not ballet, is his jam.

“Can you spin on your head?” William wanted to know, prompting a laugh from Kate. Junior said he was not quite up to snuff on that break dancing trick, and Prince William assured him that he would be no competition.

“Break dancing — literally where I break myself!” Prince William quipped about his own dance prowess.

William may not have inherited his mom's graceful moves (memorably, she once danced with John Travolta at an official function), but it just sounds like her dance genes simply skipped a generation. Oh, the sweetness. Can you imagine if someday the King of England was also a ballet dancer on the side?