Actor and blogger Eva Amurri Martino — mom to daughter Marlowe and son Major — can add designer to her impressive résumé. She collaborated with eco-savvy fantastic fleece line Dudley Stephens to create hot-pink magic in the form of turtlenecks in two Brooklyn-named grown-up styles (Cobble Hill and Park Slope) and a twinning children's style, which she can't wait to wear with her daughter, who is 4.

“I begged [Dudley Stephens CEO Lauren Stephens] to make their beloved turtleneck in hot pink, which I have long believed is a style neutral — and it’s my daughter Marlowe’s and my favorite color,” Martino stated in a release. “When we saw the swatch, we just flipped — we can’t wait to twin all season long.”

The new line just launched, and we have a feeling you're going to love its snuggle-chic fabulousness. Sizes 2T to 5T are available for littles (but Amurri Martino notes that it can fit a 12-monther if you get crafty and roll up the sleeves). The women's version comes in sizes 0 to 20.

Hot pink a little bold for your tastes? No prob. Blogger Julia Dzafic of Lemon Stripes created a baby blue line, also available at Dudley Stephens.

“I always seek out women-run — particularly mom-run — businesses, because they find functional solutions to everyday problems,” Amurri Martino also said in the press release. “Dudley Stephens has made cozy style totally chic, and my #MomLife is grateful!”

We're grateful for Amurri Martino, who was a speaker at SheKnows Media's #BlogHer18 Health conference in January. Amurri Martino addressed the ways social media helped her heal and bounce back from some powerfully challenging events.

Amurri Martino (whose mama is Susan Sarandon, don't ya know) acted for 15 years before beginning her blog Happily Eva After after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

"It was very sudden. It was pretty late in the game — later than I thought people had miscarriages," Amurri Martino said to the crowd. "It was a deeply painful, really isolating experience. In the midst of my pain and my reaction to this experience, I realized that no one was talking about this and... [since it's] something that happens to 1 in 4 pregnancies, there must be a community of people who are suffering in silence. I decided to write a very public blog post, and the response I got really showed me what an appetite there is for openness and authenticity and sharing the good, the bad and the ugly of this very collective motherhood experience.”

She continued, “Last January, I decided to write a blog post detailing what I was going through, and that’s when I started writing about and championing postpartum anxiety and a lot of these mental health issues in the motherhood space, because it can be an extremely isolating experience.”

We're thrilled to support Amurri Martino and her new Dudley Stephens design this winter — and we can't wait to find out what her next adventure will be.