On the fourth day of her royal tour with her husband, Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, whom you may know better as Meghan Markle, spoke candidly about her own pregnancy with another pregnant woman on Australia's famous Bondi Beach.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Charlotte Connell said according to Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Pregnancy insomnia and 4:30 a.m. yoga while Prince Harry smirks under the blankets! Meghan, we feel you.

It's no surprise that Meghan turns to yoga when she's not feeling her best. Her mom, Doria Ragland — with whom she is reportedly very close — is a yoga instructor.

“Yoga is my thing,” Meghan said in an interview with Best Health Magazine. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.”

Here's the sweetest part: Ragland had a very special nickname for her daughter.

“I was very resistant [to yoga] as a kid,” Meghan told Best Health. “But [my mother] said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice — just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly."

Meghan added, laughing, "Yes, my mom calls me 'Flower.' She has always called me 'Flower.' It’s really funny because I don’t even think about it when I’m describing how we chat."

The 4:30 a.m. yoga trick seems to be helping. Meghan and Prince Harry were all smiles at Bondi Beach, where they were met by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, the founders of OneWave — a community surf group committed to raising mental health awareness in a friendly, accessible way.

Mental health campaigns are a particular focus of the royal family, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed delighted to take part in an "anti-bad-vibe circle" on the sand. And speaking of flowers, wow. What a gorgeous photo, and what a wonderful royal tour (despite the pregnancy insomnia) this is shaping up to be for Meghan and Harry.