Everyone on the planet now knows that Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, will spawn a new royal in the spring of 2019. The big announcement was made with great fanfare on Monday. Palace officials said very little, though — which is why we were tickled pink (or blue?) to find that ET dug up an old Hello! interview with Meghan in which she makes a surprising (and possibly revealing) confession about the baby on the way.

"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," Meghan, then an actor, said to Hello! way back in 2015. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

We're pretty sure this is a shot of the now-Duchess of Sussex sporting the Tank watch in 2013:

But get this! Meghan had more to say about the treasure: "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' And I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them." Of course, in order for the inscription to continue making sense, said baby girl would need the initials M.M.

If you take a peek at Cartier's site, you'll see there are a few versions of the Tank Française ranging from $3,200 to $8,100. In other words, Meghan may be a little psychic. Because that's a hella royal gift for any baby.

If Meghan wore the precious watch in 2013, this is definitely a dream that's been in the making for a long time. But how do we solve the riddle? Another M.M., but only if it's a girl? What if it's a boy? Will he score the Cartier watch — or have to settle for one of his Uncle William's out-to-pasture polo ponies?

Honestly, this is an adorable side of Meghan we hadn't seen before. We picture her scribbling future baby names inside her seventh-grade notebooks in the very back so her science teacher won't notice when she hands in her homework. Mary Meghan? Mia Michaela? Maeve Millicent? Marvin Montague?

We just have one more question: Seriously, where do we place our baby name bets?