We can't think of a scarier experience for parents than having a child become so sick an ambulance is required to transport the child as quickly as possible to a hospital. In fact, HGTV Flip or Flop cohosts Christina El Moussa and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, are likely still getting their heart rates back down to normal. Fortunately, their adorable son, Brayden, 3, is already recovering well from his recent urgent trip to the hospital for a serious case of croup.

Croup — if you and your offspring have been lucky enough to avoid its clutches — is an upper-respiratory infection that "obstructs breathing and causes a characteristic barking cough" according to the Mayo Clinic. If you've ever heard a child with a croup cough, you're not likely to forget it anytime soon. Trust us on this.

Yesterday, Tarek El Moussa posted a shot of Brayden in a hospital bed on Instagram. He captioned the post, “So my Big Boy has Croup over the weekend while he was with grandma. It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing. 911 was called and he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations. The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations. Thank you to all that protect our families, communities and also country. And... of course... Brayden still looks cute." (He does.)

El Moussa's ex-wife, Christina, also posted a photo of Brayden yesterday with his face buried in the family's (also very cute) French bulldog's fur. Her caption did not mention Brayden's hospitalization specifically but simply said, "Reunited and it feels so good." Commenters were quick to make the connection, though, wishing Brayden well and sympathizing with Christina.

One commenter wrote on her post, "Croup is awful. My son had it... every year, multiple times, until he was almost 8 1/2. Nothing makes you feel as helpless as watching a child struggle to breathe. Hugs to you, Mama. Steam and crank the ac in the house."

Christina and Tarek divorced in January after splitting in December 2016. They also co-parent a daughter, Taylor, 8. Christina El Moussa is currently dating British TV host Ant Anstead — and she's got no problem with a little post-divorce PDA on social media. Hubba-hubba.

