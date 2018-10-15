John Stamos would love to share his crazy-cute kid with you, but the baby-shamers of the world have him running scared. He talked about being baby-shamed with ET at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles gala on Friday.

At the event — held at the super-swank Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel — Stamos revealed why he's been hesitant to share photos of his firstborn, 6-month-old Billy, on social media: "I've only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby-shamed about how I was holding him or whatever. I said, 'That's it!'"

"[Y]ou know, there's a lot of critiques out there," Stamos said. He said that he and wife Caitlin McHugh have decided to wait until Billy is old enough to decide for himself how much of a social media presence he'd like.

Stamos told ET that the threat of online criticism and bullying of parents is disturbing to him because "[you] want to share your happiness with the world."

We happen to love the guitar case photo of baby Billy. And Stamos also Instagrammed a recent pool pic with his son. *Melt*

Pics or no, Stamos was delighted to talk about his beloved son — and joke about his achievements.

"He's riding a bike now, and he plays trombone," he quipped. Stamos continued, "He loves swimming. He loves laughing. This morning, we just laid in bed, and he's, like — I swear for, like, 25, 30 minutes — just [giggling and cooing]... I love it."

Sleep is in short supply, though, according to Stamos. The actor revealed he'd been up with Billy at 5 a.m. on Friday, while McHugh, a model, was at a photo shoot. Stamos admitted that he was tired at the gala.

Still, the couple is apparently eager to have a second child, and Stamos hinted it will happen soon. The Fuller House star said he and McHugh are hoping to have a girl because society "need[s] more women."

Oh, Uncle Jesse, you sweet talker. How could anyone shame you?