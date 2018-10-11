Oct. 11 is International Day of the Girl Child, which, according to the official U.S. website for the day, is a day created by the United Nations “to help galvanize worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership and reach their full potential.” And while we firmly believe every day should be Day of the Girl — roughly half the population is female, after all — we also appreciate the aim of this singular day and those who embrace it. One of our favorite celebrators this year? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Early today on Instagram, Trudeau posted a touching tribute to his daughter — and all women.

More: 5 Things You Can Do to Honor International Day of the Girl Child With Your Kids

The post, which was written in both English and French, read, "Today is about our daughters, granddaughters, sisters & nieces. It’s about making sure they grow up in a world where their voices are heard & they have the support they need to chase down their dreams."

The caption was accompanied by a photo of Trudeau's daughter sitting with her feet up on Dad's desk.

Loading...

Of course, Trudeau has long supported women's rights (how rare for the leader of a North American nation, right?). When he became prime minister in 2015, Trudeau was the first Canadian PM to equally balance his cabinet — with 15 men and 15 women. And earlier this year, he gave an impassioned speech about gender and social equality at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He is also credited for a 2018 pay raise to help close the pay gap between male and female workers.

More: Justin Trudeau's Response to the Question of Gender Balance Is Perfect

The battle for parity and fairness is nothing new. Women have long fought for equal rights — in the U.S., Canada and certainly beyond. But it's imperative that men (both national leaders and regular Joes) continue to use their privilege to lift up women's voices: because real change can only happen when we involve both sides.