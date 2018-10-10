Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to take on two very big and very important roles. The eldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Princess Eugenie's wedding later this week.

In fact, according to Entertainment Tonight, the prince and princess will be pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Of course, if you're anything like us, you're probably wondering what the little cuties will wear. I mean, Prince George and Princess Charlotte already have such an impeccable sense of style it's hard to imagine them looking any sweeter, but we are sure the pair will be dressed to impress, as will the bride, Princess Eugenie, and her soon-to-be husband, Jack Brooksbank.

That said, the royal children aren't the only famous faces we'll see in Princess Eugenie's wedding party. According to the royals' official Twitter account, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's sister, will be her maid of honor, and Savannah and Isla Phillips — the daughters of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn — will also be bridesmaids.

The daughter of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike, will also be in the wedding party.

And while Prince George and Princess Charlotte are still very young — in fact the prince is just 5 and his sister is 3 — this won't be their first time in a wedding. The pair served as pageboy and bridesmaid in Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding to James Matthews. In May, they walked down the aisle again, this time in Prince Harry's wedding to the now-Duchess of Sussex, Meghan (née Markle), and in September, the duo made an appearance in there mother's friend Sophie Carter's wedding.

That said, even though this won't be their first rodeo, we can't wait to see the young royals make yet another wedding day appearance.