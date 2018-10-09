Amber Rose Is Totally OK With Her 5-Year-Old Swearing Like a Sailor

Model and activist Amber Rose has no problem with her kindergarten son, Sebastian, swearing like a sailor.

"I let my son curse in the house because it’s a form of expression,” Rose said to Us Weekly at her Los Angeles SlutWalk event. “Kids like to curse,” she stated simply. “I tell [Sebastian] when it’s appropriate and not to say it at school. That’s it.”

More: Amber Rose's Son Has a New Hairdo — & Predictably, the Haters Are All Over It

Rose also said she's totally cool with her little guy — whom she shares with rapper Wiz Khalifa — dropping the F-bomb if he hurts himself. But she draws the line at the N-word, which he's picked up from his dad. "I tell him, ‘I’d rather you say fuck,’” Rose admitted.

Rose and Khalifa were married from 2013 to 2014 and have been co-parenting Sebastian peaceably.

Rose says she has no problem talking to her son about sex. “I’m going to be like Barbra Streisand in the The Fockers, where she’s like, ‘Honey, have you given your wife an orgasm recently?’” she joked. “That’s how my mom was with me.”

More: Amber Rose Was the Victim of a Frightening Home Invasion

Oh, Sebastian, you're going to have an awesome memoir someday. Rose also has plans to make sure Sebastian's got all the condoms he needs when he reaches "a certain age" and sex is on the horizon.

“I’m going to put them in his drawer next to the bed and be like, ‘I don’t want you [to] have sex right now, but if you do, this is how to protect yourself,’” Rose told Us. She quipped that Sebastian will know about all that stuff before he gives up believing in Santa.

Rose says she'd love another child, but said, “I gotta find the right man first.” According to Us NBA star Monte Morris was reportedly dating Rose, but BET reports they split and she's been linked with Def Jam Records Vice President of A&R Alexander "AE" Edwards. So it depends on which rumor mill you believe.

“I could do it without a guy if I wanted to, but ideally I would like to find a life partner that is like a best friend and just gets me and knows that I’m not easy to deal with,” she confessed. “Love and companionship is great. But other than that, I don’t feel like I need anybody but my son and my family, my health and my happiness.”

Girl, you do you. For sure Rose will get a lot of haters for her laid-back take on Sebastian's swearing, but if we've learned anything, it's that parenting is an individual sport.