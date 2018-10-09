Jenna Jameson is keeping it real after Baby — and we seriously love her for it. The former adult film star gave birth to her daughter, Batel Lu, in April of 2017. On Monday, she posted before and after shots of herself post-baby and now on Instagram with a truly inspiring caption.

“Yes it’s that time! #mondaymotivation,” she wrote, “so the funny before pic is me 1 month postpartum. This is the truth and reality of what us women go through after having a baby. Exhausted, in love… and wondering who the hell the person staring back at them in the mirror is.”

I mean, plenty of us have been there. The before image features Jameson a month postpartum in a sports bra and underpants with her hair wrapped in a towel. The after shows how much her stomach has diminished (and check out those leg muscles, dayum).

Jameson actually hadn't planned to show the before photo. But she decided it might be an inspiration for other parents who aren't recognizing their bodies after giving birth.

“I remember taking that pic just so I could remember my beautiful amazing body that just birthed a queen. But I also remember thinking 'NO ONE WILL EVER SEE THIS PIC,'" she said.

"I was wrong. I want other mommy’s to know we are all alike,” she added. “We all struggle. But we can take control back. Back from society who makes us think we need to ‘SnapBack’. Yes I lost my weight, yes I am proud. But I am much more proud of the mother that I am.”

Jameson shares Batel Lu with fiancé Lior Bitton. She also has twin boys, Jesse and Journey, 9, with her ex, Tito Ortiz, a former UFC champ.

Also crazy-relatable: Jameson shared in September that she gained the most weight during this last pregnancy with her daughter. “This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more,” she posted on Instagram.

“I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me. I asked my hubby to shoot an elbow up pic for a pro-breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body," she wrote in that post. Uh, we don't think you owe your body any apologies, Jenna.

She's also confessed that she has a love-hate relationship with her scale. She's been hitting the gym to build back muscle, but hey, we all know that muscle weighs more than fat.

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher,” she posted on another Instagram post. “I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference. I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

Then Jameson mused, “I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel. Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels.” Yes, take that to heart, Jenna. Write it on your mirror in red lipstick.

Clearly, Jameson cares deeply about her body — and worries a lot about her physicality post-baby — and so many moms can relate to that. We kind of wish Jameson would go easier on herself. This parenting thing ain't easy, and it's OK that our bodies change. The female body is pretty damn amazing.