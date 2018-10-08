Kylie Jenner Already Has Name Ideas for Stormi's Baby Sister

Soon-to-be-billionaire, Kylie Cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has been a mom for all of a hot minute. But she's already thinking about baby names for her next little girl — a baby sis for daughter Stormi, now 8 months old.

The baby talk happened during a late-night Snapchat Q&A session with her BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Jenner told Woods (and the world), “I want another baby, but when is the question, and I’m definitely not ready right this second." But Jenner insinuated that she might not be so secretive when it comes to baby No. 2, adding, “When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Jenner is clearly crazy about baby Stormi — whom she refers to on Instagram as "my little princess" — and has made up for her early secretive days by posting tons of Stormi pics and Stormi observations on social media. Turns out Stormi is a daddy's girl for sure, and when papa Travis Scott is around, Jenner says it's like mom's not even there. "They have this crazy connection," she said on Snapchat.

Jenner is already musing about potential names for another baby girl. She told Woods, “I haven’t found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a feminine name.”

Just please don't name her Windi or Sunni or Foggi or Misti, Kylie. We can send you a few baby name books, OK?